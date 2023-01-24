Advertise With Us
FHP looking to hire 165 Troopers statewide

(MGN, FHP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking to hire 165 troopers statewide during its Streamline Hiring Event.

The event is geared towards fast-tracking trooper applications by completing expedited applications. A comprehensive background check is still required.

This hiring event will be held starting Feb. 27 until March 3.

Applicants will complete the following within 2 days:

Polygraph Examination

Eye Examination

Physical Examination

Fingerprinting

Urinalysis

You can start by applying here.

Once have applied online, you must RSVP for this event by emailing BeATrooper@flhsmv.gov

