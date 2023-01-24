FHP looking to hire 165 Troopers statewide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking to hire 165 troopers statewide during its Streamline Hiring Event.
The event is geared towards fast-tracking trooper applications by completing expedited applications. A comprehensive background check is still required.
This hiring event will be held starting Feb. 27 until March 3.
Applicants will complete the following within 2 days:
Polygraph Examination
Eye Examination
Physical Examination
Fingerprinting
Urinalysis
You can start by applying here.
Once have applied online, you must RSVP for this event by emailing BeATrooper@flhsmv.gov
