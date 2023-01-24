Advertise With Us
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest Gainesville home
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman accused of threatening to cut off a man’s penis after hours of negotiations after she barricaded herself in a Northwest Gainesville home.

Sheriff’s deputies have identified the suspect as Gabriela Mcleskey. They say she was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m.

At 8:15 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a call reporting a woman at an RTS bus stop on Southwest 20th Avenue was holding a knife and was threatening to cut off a man’s penis. She then got into a vehicle and left the scene.

The man told deputies he does not know Mcleskey.

TRENDING: Two teenagers arrested after stolen gun found at a Marion County high school

When deputies found her vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop, Mcleskey sped off. The five-minute chase ended on Northwest 39th Drive.

She ran into a home and barricaded herself inside for several hours. She was taken to the Alachua County Jail for booking.

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies negotiate with barricaded suspect on NW 39th Drive
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies negotiate with barricaded suspect on NW 39th Drive(WCJB)

