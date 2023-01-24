Advertise With Us
After cold start we warm up today

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A wedge of high pressure will build in today and help swing our winds to the south. This will shut down the drainage of cold air to the Suncoast and allow the sun to do its work. We start off cold due to the cold air that has already arrived and relatively clear skies, the cold will not last long. Temperatures will rise into the 60′s then 70′s by lunch and top out in the upper 70′s this afternoon. Skies will be sunny but tend toward increasing clouds in the second half of the day.

Tomorrow will also be warm with highs a bit warmer, near 80 or above. However, skies will turn cloudy and winds pick up as the next cold front approaches. By the evening showers will darken the skies and a thunderstorm or two will be possible. The showers will be caused by the next cold front. Expect the rain to end by 1:00 AM Thursday and winds to shift to the north. Cold air will move in and highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the low 60′with overnight temperatures in the 40′s. Additionally, night temperatures will be accompanied by breezy winds so we will be talking about wind chills.

