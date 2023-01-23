Advertise With Us
Weak Front Brings Rain Overnight and a Cooler Monday

Daytime High Drops to Upper 60′s Monday
ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front is making its way through the Suncoast area overnight. Rain, wind and possible thunderstorms will scatter the sky while most residents are sleeping. There is a possibility of showers for your early morning commute. It will be mostly cloudy early, but as the winds kick up and the clouds clear, the sunshine will reappear. Cooler temperatures are on tap with a high of 68 degrees to kick off the work week, with a cool breeze from the north.

Temperatures jump to the upper 70s through Wednesday. Then a stronger cold front makes its way through the Suncoast Wednesday evening. Behind the front, cooler, drier air will arrive with plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the 60s again, with overnight lows in the mid 40s Thursday and Friday.

Boaters can expect choppy conditions for the next few days. Wednesday’s winds will top the week with gusts as high as 30 knots. Seas will average between three and five feet for the next few days.

