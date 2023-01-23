WATCH: Sarasota Police officer seriously injured after suspect bites hand

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police officer was seriously injured during the apprehension of an individual wanted for domestic battery.

According to officials, officers were dispatched to the 2800-block of Goodrich Avenue on Saturday for a domestic incident. The victim told police she was five weeks pregnant and said that Darryl Williams,38, had grabbed her and tossed her around the house. Williams was gone when officers arrived, and a warrant for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman was issued.

Sarasota Police officers caught up with Williams the next day as he entered the Express Grocery on Sunday, January 22, just before 2:30 p.m. When officers tried to arrest Williams inside the store, he tried to run, and the struggle led into the parking lot. The altercation was caught on body camera video.

Williams bit one of the Sarasota Police officer’s hands and would not let go. The officer, an adult woman, whose name is being withheld under Marsy’s Law, tried to pull her hand away but could not due to the bite’s depth. Officers struck Williams several times to get him to release the officer’s hand from his mouth. Eventually, Williams let go.

Officers were able to handcuff Williams, but he resisted being helped to his feet. Williams grabbed onto the frame of the patrol car while officers tried to put him into the back of a patrol car. Officers gave him repeated commands to let go. Williams spit on another officer who had responded to the call. The officer’s name, an adult man, is being withheld under Marsy’s Law.

Williams was transported to the Sarasota County Jail and currently has no bond. Williams is facing charges of:

Aggravated Battery on a Pregnant Woman (felony)

Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (felony)

Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (felony)

Resisting Officer with Violence with Serious Injury (felony)

Williams has a criminal history that dates back to 2003, including resisting with violence, cocaine possession and sexual battery/sexual fondling of a child.

