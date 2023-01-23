Sarasota County Government releases its 2022 ‘year-in-review’ report

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Sarasota County Government ‘Year in Review’ report has been released and is available online.

In addition to highlighting where Sarasota County tax dollars are spent, the report dives into the county’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while providing quality services and creating destination amenities.

“As we move forward into 2023, Sarasota County Government takes the opportunity to reflect on the successes and challenges of the past year. We count among those successes major infrastructure improvements, significant investments in water quality and satisfaction with county services at 97%, according to our annual citizen survey,” said County Administrator Jonathan Lewis.

Among the highlights in the 2022 Year in Review is a comprehensive overview of the county’s response to Hurricane Ian and the road to recovery. The report also mentions the grand openings of the Downtown Cooling Plant, Bay Street Dog Park, Fire Station No. 9, South County Courthouse, as well as groundbreakings for the Pinecraft Pedestrian Bridge, 17th Street Regional Park, and the Regional Fire Training Academy.

The final segment of The Legacy Trail Extension Project and North Port Connector were also completed in 2022, more than 850 days ahead of schedule. The trail now extends over 30 miles stretching from Payne Park in Sarasota to the Venice Train Depot, with connection into the City of North Port. This incredible recreational asset welcomes tourists and residents, seeing more than 500,000 trail users each year.

Sarasota County voters also strongly supported the continuance of the Sarasota County Infrastructure Sales Surtax or “penny sales tax.” Over 78% of voters agreed to extend the tax to 2039. The surtax provides funding for roadways, water quality, infrastructure, public safety and more, and shares revenues with the Sarasota County Schools, Town of Longboat Key, and cities of North Port, Sarasota and Venice. A second ballot question that asked voters to approve a provision allowing the county to borrow above the $25 million spending limit for approved community projects funded by the penny sales tax also passed.

