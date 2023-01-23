Manatee school district plans hiring fair

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District will hold a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 25, cat the Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th Street East, in Bradenton.

The school district is hiring bus attendants, bus drivers, cafeteria managers, food service workers, paraprofessionals and vehicle mechanics.

For more information, go to www.manateeschools.net/careers or call 941-708-8770, ext. 41208.

