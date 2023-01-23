Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee school district plans hiring fair

Manatee School Board
Manatee School Board(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District will hold a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 25, cat the Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th Street East, in Bradenton.

The school district is hiring bus attendants, bus drivers, cafeteria managers, food service workers, paraprofessionals and vehicle mechanics.

For more information, go to www.manateeschools.net/careers or call 941-708-8770, ext. 41208.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Police: Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Lightning
A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Manatee Schools send communication for principals to vet books in classrooms
Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton.
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton

Latest News

Showers and cooler air on the way with this front
Cooler weather today as a cold front moves past
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - January 22, 2023
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - January 22, 2023
ABC7 News at 11pm - January 21, 2023