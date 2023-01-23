Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Housing market slows down on the Suncoast

Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to...
Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to see a little bit of a slowdown.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Realtors across the Suncoast said even though the market is still booming, they are starting to see a little bit of a slowdown.

The Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee released their 2022 market statistics. They reported that closed home sales are down from 2021. But interestingly enough, the price of homes has increased.

Closed sales in Manatee County were down 30% from a year ago in December—while prices increased by 10%. In Sarasota, the sale of existing single-family homes was down 42%-- with a 16% increase in price.

This combination has led to an increase in inventory for realtors like Andrew Haddad.

“We saw inventory at two weeks of inventory on the market. Right now, we have two and a half months of inventory on the market—which is still a heavily a seller-favored market. A normal market would be six months of inventory,” said Haddad.

Michael Munoz said he doesn’t feel the slowdown at all.

After moving from Sarasota to Dallas a few months ago, he’s already decided to come back. Unfortunately, the market from when he bought his Sarasota home a few years ago is a lot more aggressive.

“We were looking at a house just last week and were like, “Oh this is perfect!” This is exactly where we wanted to be, it checked all our boxes, and we were ready to make and offer. Before we knew it the house was already pending,” Munoz said.

Another big factor Munoz and his wife have had to take into consideration with finding the perfect home are the high-interest rates.

“It is tough seeing those high interest rates. Committing to that amount of mortgage and saying, ‘ok what’s the plan?’ Because long term we don’t want to be stuck—right now somewhere around the 6′s-6.5%. That’s a lot compared to where we refinanced a few years ago at 2.99%. It’s crazy to see how much that’s jumped,” said Munoz.

You can read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Police: Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Nancy Spurlock
Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash
Lightning
A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Manatee Schools send communication for principals to vet books in classrooms

Latest News

Bradenton Woman gets 15 years for Fatal DUI
Bradenton Woman gets 15 years for Fatal DUI
Homelessness Census
Homelessness Census
WWSB Generic Stock 6
FHP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County
BPD
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash