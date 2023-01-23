Advertise With Us
Group raises $1500 for Special Olympics during Polar Plunge

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of highly motivated Jazzercise students joined forces for good to raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar plunge that took place Saturday.

Jazzercise Venice & Sarasota scheduled the plunge over the weekend with the goal of raising money for the organization. Drawing attention to the cause with festive costumes, onlookers even joined in. The first order of business on Venice Beach was a warm up before the team jumped into the water. Instructors held a Jazzercise warm-up routine to the song “Cake by the Ocean” and some of their fellow beachgoers, joined in, and also donated. They offered free refreshments, including hot chocolate, hot tea, and “Polar Sparkling waters” & Klondike bars!

The event raised $1500 for Special Olympics Florida.

To learn more about the studio, click here.

