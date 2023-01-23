FHP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan.

A passenger inside the sedan was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation to determine if a semi truck / trailer was also involved as a non-contact vehicle. If you have information, contact FHP.

