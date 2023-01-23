Embracing our Differences grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 20th anniversary of the Embracing Our Differences exhibit held its grand opening today at Bayfront Park in Sarasota.T he juried exhibit consists of 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quote.

The theme of this year’s exhibit is “Embracing Kindness” and since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used art and prose to promote diversity.

Submissions for this year’s show were selected from 13,733 entries from 45 states and 119 different countries. Students from 424 schools around the world submitted artwork or quotes to the juried exhibit. This year’s student winner was Alexis Lee from California, for a piece called “stretching beauty” displaying body dysmorphia in dancers.

The grand opening celebration featured art displays, children’s activities, food trucks and performances by Jah Movement West Coast Black Theatre troupe and spoken word poets.

The exhibit runs at the Sarasota location through March 12, then will travel to North Port Butler Park March 22 through April 19, with a grand opening celebration March 25, 12 – 3:00 p.m.; then Bradenton State College of Florida, April 26 through May 29, with a grand opening celebration April 29, 12 -3 p.m.

Embracing Our Differences is a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota. Their annual outdoor exhibit is designed to use art as a catalyst to create awareness and promote diversity. The show is underwritten by Gulf Coast Community Foundation and events are free and open to the public.

