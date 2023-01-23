Advertise With Us
Education Foundation opens scholarship application database

WWSB Generic Stock 7
WWSB Generic Stock 7(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County hosts a scholarship database on its website, which students can use to find numerous opportunities as students around the area apply and are accepted into different programs.

The Education Foundation is also accepting applications for Jump Start Scholarships, which help low-income students pay for their first year of college or technical training.

To help students more easily find ways to pay for education after high school, the Education Foundation hosts a scholarship database on its website. Students can use this database to find many local scholarships as well as some statewide and even national funding opportunities. The database is a one-stop shop for scholarships.

The Education Foundation’s scholarship database can be accessed here. 

In addition to hosting its scholarship database, the Education Foundation is accepting applications for its Jump Start Scholarships. These scholarships, for low-income students, cover 30 credit hours at the Florida state college tuition rate, providing as much as $3,400 in support. Students can apply here.

