Education Foundation opens scholarship application database

To help students more easily find ways to pay for education after high school, the Education Foundation hosts a scholarship database on its website. Students can use this database to find many local scholarships as well as some statewide and even national funding opportunities. The database is a one-stop shop for scholarships.

The Education Foundation’s scholarship database can be accessed here.

In addition to hosting its scholarship database, the Education Foundation is accepting applications for its Jump Start Scholarships. These scholarships, for low-income students, cover 30 credit hours at the Florida state college tuition rate, providing as much as $3,400 in support. Students can apply here.

