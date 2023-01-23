Cooler weather today as a cold front moves past

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will move past today and turn winds to the north. The breezy and gusty winds will usher in somewhat cooler weather for the afternoon and tomorrow. We can expect only about a 5-degree drop in temperatures but will have the effect of returning us to near normal temperatures today, after an abnormally warm day yesterday.

Any morning rains that might linger into midmorning will dry up and afternoon skies should be rain-free.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and dry day with high temperatures increasing. Expect about a 6-8 degree increase in Tuesdays high. Winds will start to pick up in the evening Tuesday as the next front approaches.

The next front is one that could really scour out the moisture and bring in a prolonged period of dry and pleasant and cooler weather. The strength of the front will likely weaken before approaching us, but temperatures will drop behind the Wednesday front and Thursday temperatures will be only in the mid-60s for highs and low will be in the 40s.

