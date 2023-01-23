Video: Coast Guard intercepts sailboat with nearly 400 on board
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the interception of a dangerously overladed Haitian sailboat over the weekend.
The USGS cutter Legare’s crew assisted in stopping the unsafe vessel in the Caribbean Jan. 22. There were more than 390 people aboard.
The Coast Guard will transfer the people to Bahamian authorities.
#Breaking @USCG Cutter Legare's crew assisted @TheRBDF in stopping an unsafe, overloaded Haitian sailing vessel, Sat.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 23, 2023
There were more than 390 people aboard. #USCG crews will transfer the people to Bahamian authorities.#DontTakeToTheSea @USEmbassyNassau @USEmbassyHaiti pic.twitter.com/wtZdtEJQF4
