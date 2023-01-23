Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Video: Coast Guard intercepts sailboat with nearly 400 on board

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the interception of a dangerously overladed Haitian sailboat over the weekend.

The USGS cutter Legare’s crew assisted in stopping the unsafe vessel in the Caribbean Jan. 22. There were more than 390 people aboard.

The Coast Guard will transfer the people to Bahamian authorities.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Police: Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
Lightning
A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!
Eclectic vendors lined up in Bradenton offering a shopping experience unlike the typical flea...
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Manatee Schools send communication for principals to vet books in classrooms

Latest News

Coast Guard intercepts 390 people on Haitian sailboat
Coast Guard intercepts 390 people on Haitian sailboat
DeSantis Q&A on education
DeSantis to make sweeping changes to teacher unions, teacher safety
Devonta Gilmore, a teacher at Polk County Schools, has been charged with assaulting a security...
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
DeSantis Q&A on education
DeSantis Q&A on rejected Black History course; education in Florida