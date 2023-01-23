Video: Coast Guard intercepts sailboat with nearly 400 on board

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard has released video of the interception of a dangerously overladed Haitian sailboat over the weekend.

The USGS cutter Legare’s crew assisted in stopping the unsafe vessel in the Caribbean Jan. 22. There were more than 390 people aboard.

The Coast Guard will transfer the people to Bahamian authorities.

