Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces death of dolphin ‘Hemingway’
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium has announced the death of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway.
Hemingway was brought to Clearwater Marine Aquarium in 2020. A year prior, he had been found stranded off Fiesta Key. Hemingway was suffering from hearing loss and other health issues that classified him as non releasable.
Animal Care staff noticed a change in Hemingway’s behavior late last week and began treating him for a suspected gastrointestinal condition.
Hemingway lived at the Dolphin Complex with fellow rescues Apollo and Nicholas. He passed away Monday at 1:30 a.m. surrounded by his trainers and veterinary staff.
He was 37 years old.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.