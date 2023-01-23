Advertise With Us
Clearwater Marine Aquarium announces death of dolphin ‘Hemingway’

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Clearwater Marine Aquarium has announced the death of its oldest dolphin, Hemingway.

Hemingway was brought to Clearwater Marine Aquarium in 2020. A year prior, he had been found stranded off Fiesta Key. Hemingway was suffering from hearing loss and other health issues that classified him as non releasable.

Animal Care staff noticed a change in Hemingway’s behavior late last week and began treating him for a suspected gastrointestinal condition.

Hemingway lived at the Dolphin Complex with fellow rescues Apollo and Nicholas. He passed away Monday at 1:30 a.m. surrounded by his trainers and veterinary staff.

He was 37 years old.

