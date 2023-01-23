Advertise With Us
Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash

Nancy Spurlock
Nancy Spurlock(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a fatal car accident in 2015 while she was high on marijuana, the state attorney’s office said.

A Manatee County jury convicted Nancy Spurlock in November of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI with serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, two counts of DUI resulting in injury, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in injury.

Her prison term will be followed by 10 years of probation. Her driver’s license has been permanently revoked.

On March 27, 2015, Spurlock was driving south on U.S. 19, having just crossed the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. She failed to negotiate a curve; her vehicle crossed the grass median, and hit a vehicle nearly head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle was killed; Three young children in the car were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A blood sample obtained from the defendant confirmed the presence of marijuana in Spurlock’s system at the time of the crash.

