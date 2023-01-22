A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weather is dominated by two cold fronts. Front #1 moves through the Suncoast Sunday night with a few showers. Gusty winds out of the south develop Sunday with a little more sunshine. Warm temps Sunday turn cooler Monday with Monday’s north wind. THen cold front #2 approaches Tuesday/Wednesday so we warm up again, with gusty winds out of the south, again. Wednesday NIght showers are likely with that front, followed by much cooler air, highs in the mid-60s, to end the week.

Red Tide irritation ranged from None to Slight at beaches Saturday. Strong winds Sunday could increase respiratory irritation Sunday and rip currents could develop, so it’s a day to be careful at the beach. And hang onto the beach umbrella!

Winds (Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.