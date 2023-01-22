Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

A Windy Sunday - with nighttime thunderstorms!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weather is dominated by two cold fronts. Front #1 moves through the Suncoast Sunday night with a few showers. Gusty winds out of the south develop Sunday with a little more sunshine. Warm temps Sunday turn cooler Monday with Monday’s north wind. THen cold front #2 approaches Tuesday/Wednesday so we warm up again, with gusty winds out of the south, again. Wednesday NIght showers are likely with that front, followed by much cooler air, highs in the mid-60s, to end the week.

Red Tide irritation ranged from None to Slight at beaches Saturday. Strong winds Sunday could increase respiratory irritation Sunday and rip currents could develop, so it’s a day to be careful at the beach. And hang onto the beach umbrella!

Winds
Winds(Station)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Police: Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
Last chance to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World this weekend
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Manatee Schools send communication for principals to vet books in classrooms

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
"March for RepROEductive Freedom" participants gathered at Five Points Park in Sarasota.
‘March for RepROEductive Freedom’ held today
The students made the journey from the Suncoast to the nation's capital to join the chorus of...
80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life
Sarasota County provided dumpsters for waste collection
Newtown community cleanup