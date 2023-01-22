Advertise With Us
‘March for RepROEductive Freedom’ held today

"March for RepROEductive Freedom" participants gathered at Five Points Park in Sarasota.
"March for RepROEductive Freedom" participants gathered at Five Points Park in Sarasota.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Over one hundred people gathered today in Sarasota to march in support of reproductive freedom and choice. The event was sponsored by Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida.

Kaitlynn Danehy-Samitz, Vice President of Women’s Voices of SW Florida said, “Reproductive freedom goes much further than just abortion rights when you think about it, and I don’t just say abortion rights to take away from the significance and the importance of having that right of self autonomy because, when it comes down to it, reproductive freedom is a right over yourself and your own body, over what happens to you in your life and your children if your parents.”

Organizers say the fight is even more important now, as the landmark 1973 Roe versus Wade ruling conferring a woman’s right to choose abortion, was over-turned seven months ago.

The group is planning to also participate in a statewide march in Tallahasee on Jan. 22, the 50th anniversary of the Roe versus Wade Supreme Court decision.

