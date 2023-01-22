Advertise With Us
Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market brings the wacky and weird to the Suncoast

Eclectic vendors lined up in Bradenton offering a shopping experience unlike the typical flea...
Eclectic vendors lined up in Bradenton offering a shopping experience unlike the typical flea market.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - What comes to mind when you think of a flea market? Fresh flowers and fruit? Perhaps some lovely scented candles in mason jars or a rack of sundresses. Whatever comes to mind, it probably wasn’t black clothes and skeletons.

The Bradenton Punk Rock Flea Market at Oscura is taking on its own interpretation of a market.

Dozens of eclectic vendors lined up outside Oscura in Bradenton, displaying some edgy items. Customers browsed through collections of punk rock vinyls, skateboards, guitars, clothes and all sorts of other quirky keepsakes all while taking in some live music.

The event, organized by Chad Chastain, has supported the punk community in Lakeland with these unique flea markets for some time before he decided to try it out further south. He said he wants to “make Bradenton a little weirder” by introducing some of these oddities not usually seen at the shops in this town.

Additionally, he’s excited to see the market come to life because it gives a lot of these vendors to put their best combat boot forward toward customers they may not have ample opportunities to greet.

“A lot of these vendors don’t work at a normal, typical flea market, so this gives them the opportunity to have a big sales event,” Chastain said.

Chastain only had this one weekend on this agenda for the Bradenton market. Depending on how this one was received, he’ll decide if the punk rock vendors will come together for another event later in the year.

