Saturday Clouds, Sunday Wind

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a lot of day-to-day changes coming in the next several days. Cold fronts come and go through the Gulf states and into Florida, each one bringing changes in cloud cover and wind. We’re dealing with one front Saturday, which means more clouds and even an isolated shower or two. Then a cold front moves across the Gulf states and into north Florida Sunday. Gusty winds out of the south develop Sunday with a little more sunshine, then a few showers Sunday night to early Monday morning. Warm temps Sunday turn cooler Monday with Monday’s north wind. Yet another cold front approaches Tuesday/Wednesday so we warm up again. Wednesday NIght showers are likely with that front, followed by cooler air, highs in the 60s, to end the week.

Red Tide is still an issue at our beaches. A few beaches reported Slight to Moderate respiratory irritation Friday. But the concentrations of Red Tide algae in the water are dropping gradually. Hopefully that trend will continue.

