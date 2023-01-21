SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota County hosted a Newtown community cleanup on Jan. 21.

Residents dropped off unwanted household items, appliances, tree trimmings and more.

The free event provided collection dumpsters at two locations for residential customers at Newtown Estates Park & Dr. Martin Luther King Way and 23rd Street & Chester Avenue in Sarasota.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances and computers were accepted at the Newtown Estates Park site.

Additional hazardous materials can be accepted at Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.