Cloudy with a chance for some rain this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An old front hanging around will bring cloudy skies at times on Saturday with a chance for a few mainly afternoon showers. The front will begin to move back to the north as a warm front Saturday afternoon and it is along this front that we will see a few showers. It doesn’t look like the rain will be too disruptive for all the events going on Saturday.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, there will be some sun at times. The rain chance is at 20-30% for mainly afternoon and evening showers. They should move through fairly quickly and not everyone is going to see the rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Sunday we will see variable cloudiness with some potential of some sea fog rolling in from the Gulf. There is a 20% chance for a few showers mainly during the morning. We will see windy conditions on Sunday with some boating advisories likely for Suncoast waters. Winds will be out of the SW at 15-25 mph with some higher gusts by mid day.

Quite a bit of clouds expected for the weekend with windy conditions on Sunday (WWSB)

Sunday night and Monday morning there will be a few showers as another front moves through the area. The rain chance overnight is at 40%. Temperatures will stay warm with lows on Monday in the low 60s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout much of the day.

Tuesday the skies clear a bit and we will see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70′s.

Wednesday clouds will increase as a stronger cold front moves in and brings a much better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday skies will clear and temperatures will drop with highs only in the upper 60s. It will be breezy as well on Thursday. It stays cool on Friday with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

