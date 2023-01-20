Advertise With Us
Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek

Clearwater Aquarium rescues dolphin from creek
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - A wayward dolphin was rescued from a residential creek in Clearwater by a group of biologists who herded the animal through a narrow gate into open waters.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium worked with personnel from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission in the operation.

The dolphin had been seen in the creek and had been monitored by the aquarium’s rescue team since Jan 1. “It looked like the dolphin was in pretty good shape, it didn’t look like it was having issues,” said Andy Garrett of the FWC. “It’s just, long-term, it’s not great to have a dolphin in such a small area.”

The team of 28 biologists formed a human barrier, slowly moving and splashing to encourage the dolphin to leave the creek.

“We’re thankful to the residents in the area who worked with us to help protect the animal from harassment and provided access to their property while we monitored and rescued the animal,” the aquarium said in a news release.

