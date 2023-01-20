Advertise With Us
Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton building reopens after Ian damage

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Following intense damage from Hurricane Ian, Venice Theatre reopened its Pinkerton Theatre on Friday. The main building, where the Pinkerton Theatre is, suffered extensive external damage that is still being repaired.

The Pinkerton Theatre falls within the main building and after $2 million in repairs, the Cemetary Club held the first performance at the theatre at 7 p.m. It’s a black box theatre holding 90 people and sold out before opening night.

“It’s going to be an emotional night. It really is because when we opened the Raymond Center back in November it was emotional just to be back up and running and have an audience,” said Venice Theatre’s Executive Director Murray Chase. “Now, to have an audience in one of our real theatres with a show that’s been rehearsing in the lobby of another space for the last four weeks, it’s going to be an exciting night”

Chase explained $600,000 went towards mitigating water damage and while the electrical panel for the building was undamaged, everything coming out of it was destroyed. He added that the air quality was awful and a good amount of drywall had to be replaced.

“It’s a milestone. I think it gives us all hope that the rest of it can happen,” said Chase.

Chase added that a good amount of the money used for repairs came from donations from the community.

“It’s been a few weeks of gratitude for just how much the community has come together to make it happen and opening their wallets,” explained Chase.

The theatre converted a building behind the main stage into a smaller performing area back in November called the Raymond Center.

“We converted a third building into a smaller theatre and we’ve been performing there since November, but again, neither of these theatres is at the capacity of the big main stage theatre,” said Chase.

The goal for the main stage is to modernize the features and atmosphere, according to Chase and the Pinkerton Theatre will be included in the future development of the main building. The main stage is 95 years old and the Pinkerton Theatre is 30 years old.

