Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young child is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross a roadway in the city of Alachua on Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 7 a.m., a pickup truck was headed north on Hipp Way near Northwest 133 Terrace. A 5-year-old boy attempted to cross Hipp Way at the same time the truck was at the crosswalk near Criswell Park.

The truck hit the boy. When officers arrived on the scene, the boy was suffering visible injuries to the head. He was taken to UF Health Shands where he died.

TRENDING: Elderly woman walking dog hit and killed by car

The driver remained at the scene of the crash. State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two missing kids last seen in Bradenton (left to right, 10-year-old...
Two missing Bradenton children have been found, police say
FILE - Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home
Tony Thongdeng
Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County
Most of the rain staying to our north
Cold front to bring some clouds and chance for rain
Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton.
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton

Latest News

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
Last chance to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World this weekend
The team of 28 biologists formed a human barrier, slowly moving and splashing to encourage the...
Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek
Dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek
Clearwater Aquarium rescues dolphin from creek
DOH-Manatee will distribute Naloxene to reduce overdose deaths