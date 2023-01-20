Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young child is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross a roadway in the city of Alachua on Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 7 a.m., a pickup truck was headed north on Hipp Way near Northwest 133 Terrace. A 5-year-old boy attempted to cross Hipp Way at the same time the truck was at the crosswalk near Criswell Park.

The truck hit the boy. When officers arrived on the scene, the boy was suffering visible injuries to the head. He was taken to UF Health Shands where he died.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash. State troopers are investigating the cause of the crash at this time.

