‘North Port Night Out’ to hold event Friday for first responders, residents

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is holding an event for first responders and the public.

North Port Night Out will take place Friday night from 6 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. in front of City Hall.

The event allows for residents to come interact and build community partnerships to strengthen the community.

You are encouraged to come out and meet your officers, firefighters, first responders, and your neighbors in a fun, family friendly environment.

Activities included:

Public Safety Demos

K-9 Demo

Static Displays

Music

Entertainment

Food

Bounce Houses

Laser Tag

Vendors

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.