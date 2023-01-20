‘North Port Night Out’ to hold event Friday for first responders, residents
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is holding an event for first responders and the public.
North Port Night Out will take place Friday night from 6 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. in front of City Hall.
The event allows for residents to come interact and build community partnerships to strengthen the community.
You are encouraged to come out and meet your officers, firefighters, first responders, and your neighbors in a fun, family friendly environment.
Activities included:
Public Safety Demos
K-9 Demo
Static Displays
Music
Entertainment
Food
Bounce Houses
Laser Tag
Vendors
