Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Manatee County clerk to perform group wedding on Valentine’s Day

11 couples get married during a group wedding on Valentine’s Day 2021 in Manatee County
11 couples get married during a group wedding on Valentine’s Day 2021 in Manatee County(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking for a special, unique way to tie the knot are encouraged to participate in a single group ceremony performed by Clerk and Comptroller Angel Colonneso.

The Feb. 14 ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse, at 1115 Manatee Ave West in Bradenton.

Participating couples will receive a printed photo and a certificate of marriage commemorating the special day. Additionally, couples and their guests will be treated to refreshments and cake to celebrate their big day.

The county has waived the $20 photo fee and the $30 ceremony fee for participating couples, however, the standard license fee will still apply.

To comply with state law and to be eligible to register for this event, couples must secure their marriage license before Feb. 11, by completing the online marriage application. Both applicants must then appear in person at teh clerk’s office during hours of operation, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Couples must sign-up by Feb. 7 to participate.

Visit https://third-annual-clerk-vday-group-wedding.eventbrite.com to register.

For more information, contact the Marriage and Passport department at 941-741-4020.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two missing kids last seen in Bradenton (left to right, 10-year-old...
Two missing Bradenton children have been found, police say
Most of the rain staying to our north
Cold front to bring some clouds and chance for rain
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.
Congressman Greg Steube involved in accident, staff confirms
FILE - Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home
Tony Thongdeng
Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County

Latest News

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, opens a Special Session, on Dec. 12, 2022, at...
Florida House speaker wants to expand school voucher program
Unsettled weather expected
Cold front brings unsettled weather to the Suncoast
gf
Gone Fishin' - January 19, 2023
rust
Alec Baldwin and armorer charged in 'Rust' movie set shooting