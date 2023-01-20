Manatee County clerk to perform group wedding on Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking for a special, unique way to tie the knot are encouraged to participate in a single group ceremony performed by Clerk and Comptroller Angel Colonneso.

The Feb. 14 ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse, at 1115 Manatee Ave West in Bradenton.

Participating couples will receive a printed photo and a certificate of marriage commemorating the special day. Additionally, couples and their guests will be treated to refreshments and cake to celebrate their big day.

The county has waived the $20 photo fee and the $30 ceremony fee for participating couples, however, the standard license fee will still apply.

To comply with state law and to be eligible to register for this event, couples must secure their marriage license before Feb. 11, by completing the online marriage application. Both applicants must then appear in person at teh clerk’s office during hours of operation, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Couples must sign-up by Feb. 7 to participate.

Visit https://third-annual-clerk-vday-group-wedding.eventbrite.com to register.

For more information, contact the Marriage and Passport department at 941-741-4020.

