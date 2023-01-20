Advertise With Us
Last chance to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World this weekend

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re heading to Disney World this weekend, it will be your last chance to take a ride on Splash Mountain.

The ride will be closed starting Monday at Walt Disney World to redesign the ride as “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” a “Princess and the Frog” Themed Ride.

The decision was made following complaints that Splash Mountain’s association with the film “Song of the South” and its controversial characters.

Disney has not announced an opening date for the new ride.

