Large crowd attends Attainable Housing Town Hall in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday’s town hall in the Sarasota City Commission Chambers giving people a chance to hear plans about affordable housing in the downtown area and have their questions answered.

“Residents can give input on their thoughts about increased density with an offset for affordable housing, and what should that look like,” said Jen Ahearn-Koch, a Sarasota City Commissioner. “What should the levels be, how much affordable housing should we be requiring for what kind of density increases.”

At the heart of this is a comprehensive plan amendment which was approved last year. It’s a plan that focuses on creating more interest from developers and to include much more affordable housing units when they build at one of the downtown Sarasota locations.

“I think the community is looking for accountability on that,” said Ahearn-Koch. “If we say we’re going to do affordable housing and give extra density, say you’re going to do double the density, then you should get double the amount of affordable housing, not ten percent or five percent, more like 50 or 60 percent.”

Jon Baugh is a longtime Sarasota resident. He says developers should not have to be forced to put affordable housing downtown. He says attainable housing belongs outside of the downtown area.

“Trying to put affordable housing on Bayshore Drive or St. Armands Circle or downtown is foolishness,” said Baugh. “You have tremendous other areas in the city that are ripe for this development, that you can make attractive deals with developers and landowners that’ll get this done.”

There will be another Attainable Housing Town Hall on March 1st at the Sarasota City Commission Chambers.

