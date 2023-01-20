Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Federal judge dismisses Warren suit

This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren during separate news conferences in Tampa, Fla. On Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, Warren vowed to fight his suspension from office by DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)(Associated Press)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - While saying Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution, a federal judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against the governor by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled that a federal court could not act on the violation of the Florida Constitution and that, while DeSantis violated the First Amendment, the governor also based the suspension on factors involving Warren’s conduct — not speech.

Warren, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit after DeSantis issued an August executive order that suspended the twice-elected prosecutor and accused him of “incompetence and willful defiance of his duties.” The order pointed, in part, to a letter Warren signed pledging to avoid enforcing a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Also, the governor targeted a statement Warren joined condemning the criminalization of transgender people and gender-affirming care. In addition, DeSantis cited Warren policies that could limit prosecution of cases related to bicycle and pedestrian stops by police and certain low-level offenses.

Hinkle’s 59-page ruling was highly critical of DeSantis’ ouster of Warren, writing that the “the controlling motivations for the suspension were the interest in bringing down a reform prosecutor — a prosecutor whose performance did not match the governor’s law-and-order agenda — and the political benefit that would result.”

But Hinkle ruled that he could not overturn DeSantis’ decision based on the First Amendment. “Mr. Warren was indeed a reform prosecutor, exactly as he told voters he would be,” Hinkle wrote. “Disagreements about the proper prosecutorial approach are the stuff on which state-attorney elections properly turn. Disagreements like this are not the stuff on which suspensions properly turn. Even so, in this context Mr. Warren’s actual performance as a reform prosecutor was conduct, not speech protected by the First Amendment.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two missing kids last seen in Bradenton (left to right, 10-year-old...
Two missing Bradenton children have been found, police say
FILE - Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home
Tony Thongdeng
Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County
Most of the rain staying to our north
Cold front to bring some clouds and chance for rain
Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton.
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton

Latest News

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
Last chance to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World this weekend
The team of 28 biologists formed a human barrier, slowly moving and splashing to encourage the...
Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek
Dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek
Clearwater Aquarium rescues dolphin from creek
DOH-Manatee will distribute Naloxene to reduce overdose deaths