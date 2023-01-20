Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

DOH-Manatee will distribute Naloxene to reduce overdose deaths

(WBNG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Manatee County has announced that it will distribute Naloxone (also referred to as Narcan) to reduce substance abuse related deaths.

DOH-Manatee offers naloxone at no cost and on a confidential basis to anyone age 18 or older who is at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose themselves or at risk of witnessing an opioid overdose.

The Department dispenses naloxone kits – which include two nasal sprays that can be administered even without a health care professional present – on a walk-in basis. No appointment is necessary.

People using naloxone receive educational material, referrals and connections for substance abuse intervention.

DOH-Manatee offers the kits Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at two locations: Main Campus, located at 410 Sixth Avenue East, and Manatee South Center, located at 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of Westmoreland Drive and US41).

For more information on naloxone distribution, call (941) 242-6663.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for two missing kids last seen in Bradenton (left to right, 10-year-old...
Two missing Bradenton children have been found, police say
FILE - Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home
Tony Thongdeng
Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County
Most of the rain staying to our north
Cold front to bring some clouds and chance for rain
Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton.
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton

Latest News

The exterior of the Splash Mountain attraction is seen at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic...
Last chance to ride Splash Mountain at Disney World this weekend
The team of 28 biologists formed a human barrier, slowly moving and splashing to encourage the...
Watch: Wayward dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek
Dolphin rescued from Clearwater creek
Clearwater Aquarium rescues dolphin from creek
Child hit on crosswalk at Criswell Park in the city of Alachua
Truck hits and kills 5-year-old boy while on a crosswalk in Alachua