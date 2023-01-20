DOH-Manatee will distribute Naloxene to reduce overdose deaths

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Manatee County has announced that it will distribute Naloxone (also referred to as Narcan) to reduce substance abuse related deaths.

DOH-Manatee offers naloxone at no cost and on a confidential basis to anyone age 18 or older who is at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose themselves or at risk of witnessing an opioid overdose.

The Department dispenses naloxone kits – which include two nasal sprays that can be administered even without a health care professional present – on a walk-in basis. No appointment is necessary.

People using naloxone receive educational material, referrals and connections for substance abuse intervention.

DOH-Manatee offers the kits Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at two locations: Main Campus, located at 410 Sixth Avenue East, and Manatee South Center, located at 7780 Westmoreland Drive (corner of Westmoreland Drive and US41).

For more information on naloxone distribution, call (941) 242-6663.

