Cold front brings unsettled weather to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday, gusty winds turned to the southwest and caused a spike in moisture across the Suncoast. Today that moisture spike has brought patchy fog across Florida and a small chance for showers.

This wind shift was brought about by the high pressure area over the Atlantic shifting east and allowing a cold front to advance toward us. As the front stalls out in our vicinity, a slight amount of lift will be imparted to the atmosphere and showers will develop.

This will be mostly to our north, but we could well see a few sprinkles or a brief passing shower from some of the numerous clouds that will develop today. Our rain chance is about 20%.

By tonight our surface winds may turn slightly and a little cool air will then filter in. It will not be a large drop in temperatures tomorrow, perhaps only a few degrees.

The stalled front will travel north on Sunday as a warm front and leave the Suncoast in the warm sector of a developing low to our north. That will cause winds to again shift southerly and warm us up a few degrees, basically bringing us back to temperatures similar to what we will see today. Slight rain chances will linger into the first half of Sunday.

The unsettled and breezy weather will continue into next week as the aforementioned low drags a cold front into our area once again, which will once again stall and continue low rain chances into next work week.

Finally, a stronger cold front will move in and scour out our moisture on Wednesday. That will finally usher in some sunny and dry days that last into the end of next work week.

