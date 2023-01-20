Clouds move in Friday and will stick around a while

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cloudy skies are in the forecast for the next couple of days as a frontal boundary hangs around and an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf along this old front. Expect to see plenty of clouds Friday through Sunday with only a slight chance for a few showers.

We may see some sea fog developing on Friday morning as the warm moist air overrides the cooler Gulf waters. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with highs in the mid 70s. There is a 20% chance for a few light showers. Winds will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph, so not nearly as breezy as Thursday.

Saturday look for mostly cloudy skies once again with a 20% chance for a few showers. There is a much better chance for rain north of our area on Saturday and mainly later in the day. We could see a few isolated showers here during the afternoon and evening. The low on Saturday morning will drop into the low to mid 60s. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Slight chill comes late next week (WWSB)

Sunday we will see variable cloudiness with some peeks of the sun at times. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s and only a 20% chance for a few showers. It will be breezy once again on Sunday with winds picking up out of the ESE at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts.

Monday looks to be cloudy along with a 30% chance for some rain and a high in the low 70s. The rain will be mainly in the early to mid morning on Monday.

Tuesday we get a day of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

