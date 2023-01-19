Advertise With Us
A string of unsettled days in the forecast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains the driving force in our short-term forecast.

Its position in the Atlantic is directing the winds out of the southeast and will continue to do so for the today and most of tomorrow. This will bring warm temperatures to the Suncoast and slowly increase the moisture in the air.

Humidity is also on the rise. Most folks on the Suncoast will notice it by Friday. Additional clouds will roll in Friday. The high-pressure ridge will be slowly chipped away from the north by an approaching cold front. This process will increase the wind speeds across the area today.

The front will stall to our south by Saturday. This will keep us in the clouds Saturday and trigger a slight chance for a light shower through Sunday.

A shower or some drizzle will be possible almost anytime, but most likely in the afternoon. The weak stalled front will once again be on the move Saturday night and lift north as a warm front on Sunday attached to a low-pressure area spreading a large rainstorm through the Deep South.

This will bring another breezy day Sunday with possible boating advisories issued for the coastal Gulf waters.

This somewhat messy atmosphere will begin to stabilize next week after a series of cold fronts move past and allow an expansive area of high-pressure to build in. This will then begin a period of more settled weather which will likely start next Wednesday. The stable air mass will be a cool one and temperatures by the end of next work week could fall back into the 60s.

