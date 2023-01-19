Sarasota teachers get funds for post-hurricane support

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Teachers and support personnel in Sarasota County will have $200,000 from the Florida Disaster Fund available for continued support in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday morning in Fort Myers, where he doled out $1 million to organization that support school employees of the five school districts hardest hit by the hurricane, including Collier, Lee, Hardee and DeSoto counties.

Organizations will use the funds to help teachers and school employees to purchase essential items like food, gas and baby supplies, in addition to home repairs and transportation.

The fund gave $2 million to the same organizations in October. The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $63 million to support Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.

Also at the news conference, DeSantis announced that the Florida Division of Emergency Management has obligated more than $500 million in public assistance funding to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, and Florida’s first state-led sheltering and housing program has installed more than 140 travel trailers for Floridians who lost their homes due to Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis also directed the Department of Children and Families to use $13.8 million in grant funding to support and expand mental health resources for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“The funding we awarded today is an important part of the recovery process,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are committed to cutting red tape and getting temporary housing trailers delivered to these communities as fast as possible so they can accelerate the rebuilding process. We will continue to fund programs and fill the gaps for Floridians as they recover after Hurricane Ian.”

