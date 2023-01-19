Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota teachers get funds for post-hurricane support

Gov. Ron DeSantis doled out $1 million to organization that support school employees of the...
Gov. Ron DeSantis doled out $1 million to organization that support school employees of the five school districts hardest hit by the hurricane, including Sarasota, Collier, Lee, Hardee and DeSoto counties.(The Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Teachers and support personnel in Sarasota County will have $200,000 from the Florida Disaster Fund available for continued support in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday morning in Fort Myers, where he doled out $1 million to organization that support school employees of the five school districts hardest hit by the hurricane, including Collier, Lee, Hardee and DeSoto counties.

Organizations will use the funds to help teachers and school employees to purchase essential items like food, gas and baby supplies, in addition to home repairs and transportation.

The fund gave $2 million to the same organizations in October. The Florida Disaster Fund has raised $63 million to support Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.

Also at the news conference, DeSantis announced that the Florida Division of Emergency Management has obligated more than $500 million in public assistance funding to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, and Florida’s first state-led sheltering and housing program has installed more than 140 travel trailers for Floridians who lost their homes due to Hurricane Ian.

DeSantis also directed the Department of Children and Families to use $13.8 million in grant funding to support and expand mental health resources for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

“The funding we awarded today is an important part of the recovery process,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are committed to cutting red tape and getting temporary housing trailers delivered to these communities as fast as possible so they can accelerate the rebuilding process. We will continue to fund programs and fill the gaps for Floridians as they recover after Hurricane Ian.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.
Congressman Greg Steube involved in accident, staff confirms
Most of the rain staying to our north
Cold front to bring some clouds and chance for rain
Steven Joseph Cozens
Suspect indicted in Manatee motel murder
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

Latest News

Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton.
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.
Congressman Greg Steube involved in accident, staff confirms
DEA calling fentanyl the deadliest drug threat facing the U.S.
AG Moody: New study shows children under 14 dying at fastest rate due to fentanyl
Timothy Ferguson and Amber Rylak
Sarasota County teachers honored by foundation