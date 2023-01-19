Police searching for two missing children last seen in Bradenton
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers with the Bradenton Police Department are currently searching for two missing children last seen in Bradenton on Wednesday evening.
Police say ten-year-old Shakeyla Riggins and nine-year-old Shamonie Riggins were last seen traveling in a westbound direction around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
We are unsure if they were walking or riding in a car with someone.
According to police, they both were wearing blue school uniforms.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Bradenton Police Department at (941)-932-9300.
