Police searching for two missing children last seen in Bradenton

Police searching for two missing kids last seen in Bradenton (left to right, 10-year-old...
Police searching for two missing kids last seen in Bradenton (left to right, 10-year-old Shakeyla Riggins, nine-year-old Shamonie Riggins)(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers with the Bradenton Police Department are currently searching for two missing children last seen in Bradenton on Wednesday evening.

Police say ten-year-old Shakeyla Riggins and nine-year-old Shamonie Riggins were last seen traveling in a westbound direction around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

We are unsure if they were walking or riding in a car with someone.

According to police, they both were wearing blue school uniforms.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Bradenton Police Department at (941)-932-9300.

