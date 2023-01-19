Parrish High School receives $25K from Gettel for Automotive Maintenance Program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Parrish High School students are getting a big vocational education boost from Gettel Automotive Group.

Gettel announced that they are donating $25,000 to the Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair group and a dedication was held Thursday afternoon.

Vocational education has seen a big boost in the state of Florida in recent years. Last October, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $2.7 million to help 28 school districts and state colleges purchase industry standard equipment for career and technical education programs across Florida.

The Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair program at Parrish Community High to develop and employ young, skilled, local students for jobs in the automotive service field.

Students and instructors will be on hand during and after the ceremony to speak about the program and to demonstrate some of the repairs and skills being taught and learned.

“We are extremely grateful for the large contribution Gettel Automotive has made to our automotive program,” said PCHS Principal Craig Little. “Their generosity and partnership will contribute to our program’s goal of becoming one of the best in the state.”

Specific Courses and Certifications offered through the program include Automotive Service Safety and Service Pollution Prevention; Engine Repair; Brakes; Electrical; Heating; A/C; Engine Performance; Suspension; and Steering.

