Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County

Tony Thongdeng
Tony Thongdeng(FHP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -A man with an active homicide warrant was arrested during a traffic stop in Charlotte County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the traffic stop occurred Thursday morning on I-75 at Tuckers Grade Road. Troopers stopped a 2010 Mercedes for a traffic violation. The driver, identified as Kathy Vong Manivong, age 33, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

An adult passenger, identified as Tony Thongdeng, age 35, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest for an active homicide warrant, which stemmed from a shooting in St Petersburg on Sept. 25, 2016. Thongdeng was additionally charged with providing a false name to troopers, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance.

A minor child passenger, age 12, was placed into protective care with the Department of Children and Families Services.

