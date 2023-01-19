Advertise With Us
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews in Bradenton responded to a house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of a house fire with visible flames in the 4000-block of 25th Street West. Officials on scene tell ABC7 it is believed the fire started outside and spread into the attic.

The scene is still active at this time. ABC7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

