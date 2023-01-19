Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Congressman Greg Steube involved in accident, staff confirms

Rep. Greg Steube Interview - December 5, 2019
Rep. Greg Steube Interview - December 5, 2019
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube has been injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirms.

Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter, “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

Steube represents Florida’s 17th congressional district.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U-Haul was reported stolen out of Georgia.
Trooper: Georgia woman caught driving stolen U-Haul in Sarasota County
Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A suspicious item was found near a gas station in North Port
WWI artillery shell causes traffic backups
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 14
Inmate dies in custody at Manatee County Detention
Venice Theatre
Certificate of Occupancy granted to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre space
Big Cat Habitat
USDA investigators cite animal safety issues at Big Cat Habitat
Judge rules Kruse body camera audio inadmissible