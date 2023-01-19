Congressman Greg Steube involved in accident, staff confirms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube has been injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirms.

Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter, “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

Steube represents Florida’s 17th congressional district.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.