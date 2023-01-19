Advertise With Us
Cold front to bring some clouds and chance for rain

Some patchy fog possible around sunrise
Most of the rain staying to our north
Most of the rain staying to our north
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cold front will move in on Friday which will bring an increase in cloudiness and a slight chance for a shower or two. This front will become stationary over us and eventually dissipate. An area of low pressure will spin up along this front on Saturday over the north central Gulf and send some clouds our way on Saturday and Sunday along with a slight chance for a few showers.

Thursday will be another nice day just a bit breezy at times. Those winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. This southerly flow will keep temperatures well above average on Thursday. We start off near 60 degrees and warm up by early afternoon near 80 degrees. With the water temperatures in the mid 60s it will be slightly cooler at area beaches as those winds move onshore from the Gulf. Highs on the beach will be around 75 degrees. There may be a little fog in the morning but should burn off quickly.

Late Thursday we will see an increase in cloudiness as the weak front approaches. The front will lose a lot of energy as it moves into our area. We will see only a 20% chance of a few spotty showers.

Clouds on the increase this weekend
Clouds on the increase this weekend

Friday will be cloudy at times with a 20% chance for a few showers as the front settles in over SW Florida. The high will reach into the mid 70s.

Saturday and Sunday look for variable cloudiness with a small chance for a few scattered showers. The highs over the weekend will be in the mid 70s.

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Wednesday 1/18/2023

