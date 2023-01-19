Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube is recovering after a fall from a tree at his Sarasota home.

According to witnesses, Steube was doing work on tree limbs when he fell approximately 25 feet to the ground from the ladder. It appeared a tree branch struck him, causing him to lose balance. The congressman was discovered quickly and was responsive. The 911 caller described him as dazed while answering questions but he was responsive.

At one point during the call the 911 call, the caller asked Steube how old he was and he responded, " I don’t know.”

Steube was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. His injuries were serious but he is expected to be okay.

Representatives Vern Buchanan and Kevin McCarthy both sent well wishes to their fellow Republican.

I spoke with @RepGregSteube and his wife, Jen, this morning. He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery. I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota.
Congressman Greg Steube involved in accident, staff confirms
Most of the rain staying to our north
Cold front to bring some clouds and chance for rain
Steven Joseph Cozens
Suspect indicted in Manatee motel murder
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

Latest News

Tony Thongdeng
Homicide suspect arrested on I-75 in Charlotte County
Gettel Automotive Group gives $25K to Parrish High School
Parrish High School receives $25K from Gettel for Automotive Maintenance Program
Steube
Rep. Greg Steube 911 call
Crews respond to a house fire in Bradenton.
Crews respond to house fire in Bradenton