911 call details Rep. Steube’s accident at Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Greg Steube is recovering after a fall from a tree at his Sarasota home.

According to witnesses, Steube was doing work on tree limbs when he fell approximately 25 feet to the ground from the ladder. It appeared a tree branch struck him, causing him to lose balance. The congressman was discovered quickly and was responsive. The 911 caller described him as dazed while answering questions but he was responsive.

At one point during the call the 911 call, the caller asked Steube how old he was and he responded, " I don’t know.”

Steube was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. His injuries were serious but he is expected to be okay.

Representatives Vern Buchanan and Kevin McCarthy both sent well wishes to their fellow Republican.

I spoke with @RepGregSteube and his wife, Jen, this morning. He is in good spirits, and our entire conference prays for a swift recovery. I informed him he will serve on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he is eager to get back to work!

