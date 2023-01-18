WWI artillery shell causes traffic backups

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) A piece of history caused a big backup for many drivers in Sarasota County on Tuesday.

The initial incident was called in near a gas station at US 41 and Eager Avenue around 3 p.m. A suspicious item was found and called into the police department.

The suspicious item turned out to be an unfired anti-ship personnel round from World War I. Police say someone had tried to sell it a nearby pawn shop, who informed them that it could be dangerous.

The owner of the shell called authorities to have them take safe possession of the explosive.

Explosive experts with NPPD, the Sarasota Police Department, and MacDill Air Force base responded and have taken possession without incident.

The northbound lanes of US 41 have since reopened.

