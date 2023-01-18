Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118

Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern France, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The French nun who was believed to be the world's oldest person died at 118 in her sleep early Tuesday Jan.17, 2023, the spokesperson for her nursing home in Toulon, David Tavella, said Wednesday.(Source: AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) - A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, the spokesperson for her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904. She was also one of the world’s oldest survivors of COVID-19.

Spokesman David Tavella said she died at 2 a.m. on Tuesday at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the town of Toulon.

The Gerontology Research Group, which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, listed her as the oldest known person in the world after the death of Japan’s Kane Tanaka, aged 119, last year.

Sister André tested positive for the coronavirus in January 2021, shortly before her 117th birthday, but she had so few symptoms that she didn’t even realize she was infected. Her survival made headlines both in France and beyond.

In April last year, asked about her exceptional longevity through two world wars, she told French media that “working … makes you live. I worked until I was 108.”

She was known to enjoy a daily glass of wine and chocolate.

The oldest living known person in the world listed by the Gerontology Research Group is now American-born Maria Branyas Morera, who is living in Spain, and is 115.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U-Haul was reported stolen out of Georgia.
Trooper: Georgia woman caught driving stolen U-Haul in Sarasota County
Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A suspicious item was found near a gas station in North Port
WWI artillery shell causes traffic backups
Robert Moses
Punta Gorda man arrested for leaving the scene of crash

Latest News

Surveillance video shows an attempted robbery suspect throw a rack of chips at two bodega...
WATCH: Bodega workers attacked with knives, snacks in attempted robbery
Police are searching for the three suspects, who are wanted for attempted robbery.
Would-be robbers caught on camera attacking bodega workers with knives
The police chief says a driver pulled up to an intersection and began shooting.
Vigil held for 11-year-old girl shot walking home from store
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Kyiv helicopter crash kills 18, top Ukraine officials dead