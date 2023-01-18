Warmer weather to stick around a while

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are rebounding quite nicely after the big chill this weekend. We will see highs in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend and lows well above the average of 52 degrees.

Overnight expect lows in the low to mid 50s on Wednesday with some patchy fog developing. This fog should burn off quickly and then look for mostly sunny skies with highs around 74 near the beach and 78 east of I-75. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Thursday looks great with mostly sunny skies after a little fog in the morning and highs warming into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday a weak cold front moves in and really loses a lot of its strength as it settles over our area. We will see increasing cloudiness on Friday with a slight chance for a few showers and highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend looks to be warm but cloudy at times with a chance for a few showers and highs in the mid 70s.

