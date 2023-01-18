Venice residents protest commercial development

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.

This was due to a local developer trying to build a grocery store along with a couple of smaller commercial buildings on the corner of Jacaranda Boulevard and Laurel Road in Venice.

Neal Communities proposed the plan to the City of Venice which was met with lots of pushback from residents who live nearby.

The development would mean getting rid of a pond and building upon wetlands located on the property. Gary Scott is one of the residents opposed to the project. Scott said he doesn’t want to see the pond or the wetlands next to it disturbed.

But aside from the environmental aspect, he said he doesn’t want to bring more traffic to his side of town.

“A large shopping center project like that is going to bring in lots of traffic, lots of noise, lots of lights. It’s obviously going to affect the neighborhood that’s close by so there’s quality of life issues,” Scott explained.

However, President and CEO of Neal Communities Pat Neal said he believes Scott, and the dozens of other protesters who attended the meeting, are among the minority of people who live in that area.

“You have heard it from a lot of people but I’m not sure you’ve heard it from all the people in the City of Venice,” said Neal.

During the meeting Neal acknowledged the staggering number of people against the proposal in the room—he then asked the commission to remember those who weren’t in the room.

He claimed his company conducted a petition which showed over 900 people approved of the project.

“I don’t know if anyone here is old enough to remember the Vietnam War. You might remember President Nixon and the silent majority. Mostly people who are opponents show up, most of the people who aren’t opponents don’t say too much,” said Neal.

After hearing much debate from both sides, the Planning Commission decided to pause the meeting and reconvene on Febr. 21.

