USDA investigators cite animal safety issues at Big Cat Habitat

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Department of Agriculture has cited Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary for a critical citation over the handling of a jaguar by a visitor as well as concerns over cat safety in certain enclosures.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a press release that they had tipped the USDA off after a social media post showed a physical interaction between a visitor of the park and a jaguar inside the animal’s cage. Encounters with big cats are illegal following the Big Cat Public Safety Act started by Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame.

The USDA asked for corrective behavior in regards to an incident that occurred on or about April 14.

The document states that a member of the public was allowed to enter an enclosure for a personal interaction with a juvenile black jaguar that was approximately 6 months of age. The interaction was posted on social media and demonstrated direct contact with no methods of effective restraint or established barriers shown in the posted photos.

At approximately 12 weeks of age, dangerous animals, such as tigers, lions, bears, and wolves become too big, too fast and too strong to be used in public contact. During public exhibition, any animal must be handled so that there is minimal risk of harm to the animal and to the public with sufficient distance and/or barriers between the animal and the general viewing public so as to assure the safety of animals and the public.

The USDA has asked for the action to be corrected prior to the next public interaction. The report also cited needs for improvement to housing structures and water safety standards for the wolf enclosure on site.

PETA slammed conditions for animals at the organization.

ABC7 has reached out to Big Cat Habitat to ask about steps taken to correct the action.

