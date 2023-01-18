Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

USDA investigators cite animal safety issues at Big Cat Habitat

Big Cat Habitat
Big Cat Habitat
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United States Department of Agriculture has cited Big Cat Habitat & Gulf Coast Sanctuary for a critical citation over the handling of a jaguar by a visitor as well as concerns over cat safety in certain enclosures.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a press release that they had tipped the USDA off after a social media post showed a physical interaction between a visitor of the park and a jaguar inside the animal’s cage. Encounters with big cats are illegal following the Big Cat Public Safety Act started by Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame.

The USDA asked for corrective behavior in regards to an incident that occurred on or about April 14.

The document states that a member of the public was allowed to enter an enclosure for a personal interaction with a juvenile black jaguar that was approximately 6 months of age. The interaction was posted on social media and demonstrated direct contact with no methods of effective restraint or established barriers shown in the posted photos.

At approximately 12 weeks of age, dangerous animals, such as tigers, lions, bears, and wolves become too big, too fast and too strong to be used in public contact. During public exhibition, any animal must be handled so that there is minimal risk of harm to the animal and to the public with sufficient distance and/or barriers between the animal and the general viewing public so as to assure the safety of animals and the public.

The USDA has asked for the action to be corrected prior to the next public interaction. The report also cited needs for improvement to housing structures and water safety standards for the wolf enclosure on site.

PETA slammed conditions for animals at the organization.

ABC7 has reached out to Big Cat Habitat to ask about steps taken to correct the action.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U-Haul was reported stolen out of Georgia.
Trooper: Georgia woman caught driving stolen U-Haul in Sarasota County
Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A suspicious item was found near a gas station in North Port
WWI artillery shell causes traffic backups
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

Latest News

Venice Theatre
Certificate of Occupancy granted to Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre space
Judge rules Kruse body camera audio inadmissible
A key piece of evidence in Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse’s upcoming DUI trial has...
Body camera audio from Kruse crash can’t be used in DUI trial, judge rules
Sarasota County announces Newtown Community Cleanup