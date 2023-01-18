Unsettled weather by this weekend as cold front stalls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today and the next couple of days will feature a calm and mild forecast. High pressure sits in the near Atlantic and directs our winds out of the south. The south wind is a warming wind that will take us to well above the average high temperatures for the rest of the work week.

The moisture content of the air will also be on the rise. Dew points will climb into the mid-60s by Friday. Remember that the dew point is the measure of how much moisture is in the air. When dew points reach that level most people notice the increase in humidity. The moisture will help keep the nighttime temperatures a bit warmer.

A very weak front will approach by the weekend and stall over us. The proximity of the front will destabilize our atmosphere are bring a small chance for showers. Moisture, even though it will have increased, will be low enough that only light showers will be possible Friday and Saturday.

Increasing moisture and a low pressure area developing on the tail of the front will bring better rain chances for Monday but remained stalled on Tuesday. It will eventually wash out before bringing us any cooler air.

