Two Bradenton kids facing felony charges for shooting schools buses with BB guns

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will charge two juveniles, ages 11 and 17, with felonies after they say the pair shot at and hit two Manatee County school buses with BB guns.

Bradenton Police detectives determined the shots were fired Tuesday afternoon from a residence on 27th Street East. The juveniles were identified as suspects, and two BB rifles and one BB pistol were recovered.

Both juveniles will be charged with shooting into or throwing deadly missiles into a vessel, a second-degree felony.

The first incident occurred at approximately 1:15 p.m. The bus was traveling north on Ninth Avenue East near 27th Street East when it was struck twice. Both shots penetrated the windows of the bus.

The second incident occurred just before 4:40 p.m. near 27th Avenue East and Ninth Avenue/Martin Luther King Avenue East. No students were aboard either bus and the drivers and aides were not injured.

