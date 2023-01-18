Sarasota County announces Newtown Community Cleanup

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced a cleanup for the community of Newtown. Residents are encouraged to participate.

Residents can clear the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Newtown and Beverly Terrace area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:

Newtown Estates Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota.

23rd Street and Chester Avenue, Sarasota.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances and computers will be accepted at the Newtown Estates Park site. Tires 25 X 16 or smaller will be accepted at the Newtown Estates Park location, limit of four tires per household.

Hazardous materials may also be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

