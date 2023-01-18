Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Sarasota County announces Newtown Community Cleanup

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced a cleanup for the community of Newtown. Residents are encouraged to participate.

Residents can clear the garage and gather discarded household items, appliances, junk and tree trimmings as Sarasota County hosts a free community cleanup in the Newtown and Beverly Terrace area from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:

  • Newtown Estates Park and Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota.
  • 23rd Street and Chester Avenue, Sarasota.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances and computers will be accepted at the Newtown Estates Park site. Tires 25 X 16 or smaller will be accepted at the Newtown Estates Park location, limit of four tires per household.

Hazardous materials may also be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U-Haul was reported stolen out of Georgia.
Trooper: Georgia woman caught driving stolen U-Haul in Sarasota County
Justin Darr, missing elementary school gym teacher found dead
Sheriff: Investigation into teacher’s death shows no signs of trauma
Manatee County teacher found dead
Neighbors are grieving for Manatee County teacher
A suspicious item was found near a gas station in North Port
WWI artillery shell causes traffic backups
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Venice residents protest commercial development on Jacaranda Boulevard

Latest News

Both directions of U.S. 301 at I-75 in Ellenton are closed from Memphis Road to 60th Avenue...
First Alert Traffic: Gas leak shuts down U.S. 301 at I-75
Steven Joseph Cozens
Suspect indicted in Manatee motel murder
Two young suspects will be charged with a felony.
Two Bradenton kids facing felony charges for shooting schools buses with BB guns
Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to pass a measure that would shield physicians from being...
DeSantis vows to shield doctors’ speech on COVID-19